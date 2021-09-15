Suspect causes thousands of dollars worth of damage to Big Spring chapel

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Crimestoppers are looking to identify a suspect that damaged a local chapel.

According to Crimestoppers, a suspect caused $2,500 worth of damage to the chapel at Mount Olive Cemetery either early Tuesday morning or late Monday night.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Tipsters can call (432) 263-8477 or use P3tips.com and reference Case Number # 2-21- 03237.

Suspect(s) caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a chapel in Big Spring this week. (Big Spring Howard County Crimestoppers)

