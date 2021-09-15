Advertisement

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society surprises Midland healthcare workers with meals

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society delivered lunches to Midland Memorial Hospital on...
Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society delivered lunches to Midland Memorial Hospital on Wednesday.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland College honor society surprised healthcare workers at Midland Memorial Hospital on Wednesday to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society partnered with Jason’s Deli to provide box lunches for 110 healthcare workers.

Jessica Johnson, an executive assistant with MMH, says the hospital is grateful for the generous donation.

“Our staff cannot appreciate this enough. I mean, there is absolutely nothing better than a meal ever you’re working and you don’t think you have time to stop, you don’t think about the time you have to decide ‘Where am I going to get lunch, what am I going to get lunch,’ it just shows up and it’s ready for you wherever you are. It gives our nurses a chance to really focus on what they need to be focusing on which is our patients,” said Johnson.

Phi Theta Kappa also gifted each of the employees $10 gift cards to Starbucks.

