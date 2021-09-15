Advertisement

Officers searching for Odessa hit-and-run suspect

Odessa police say this man was involved in a hit-and-run on September 9.
Odessa police say this man was involved in a hit-and-run on September 9.(Odessa Police Department)
Sep. 15, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are looking to identify a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of West 42nd Street and Golder Avenue at 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, September 9.

Anyone who recognizes the man shown in the photo above is asked to contact Cpl. T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-15015.

