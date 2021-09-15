Advertisement

Quintuplets born in Odessa celebrate first birthday

The Rodriguez girls celebrate their first birthday after a busy year
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Every baby is a blessing so, how about five?

“Life has just been crazy busy, but completely fun and amazing.”

The Rodriguez quintuplets were born to Heather and Priscilla Rodriguez via intrauterine insemination. They planned for four babies... only to find out there was a fifth.

“We get the look a lot of, ‘oh wait there’s twins!’ and then we’re like ‘no, there’s more. We’re still coming!’” Heather Rodriguez, the quintuplets’ mother said.

The babies were delivered at ORMC, and some were cared for there for months later with health complications.

Now, a year later, each of the quintuplets is healthy and home.

“It’s been sad, because when they were first born not knowing what could happen. And then that, of course, turned into nothing but joy seeing these babies as they’ve grown and then it’s turned into crazy, sleepless nights as they’ve all come home and started moving, but it’s been amazing.”

While their birthday was in August, they celebrated on Tuesday. From all of us here at CBS7, Happy Birthday to the Rodriguez girls!

