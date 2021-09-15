New law allows police to seize vehicles involved in street racing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Street racers who are caught in Texas previously faced fines or jail time. Now they could be facing a whole new penalty.

“We all share these roadways and you have kids street racing. I mean we make several arrests every weekend for street racing,” said Sergeant Rusty Martin with the Odessa Police Department.

One of the more than 600 new laws that went into effect in Texas this month allows law enforcement to seize any vehicles involved in street racing if the owner is charged with a Class A Misdemeanor or above.

Sgt. Martin says police hope the law will cause a drop in street racing.

“It’s important that we show that we are serious and that there’s going to be consequences to these actions. The arrest of a Class B misdemeanor obviously hasn’t made a huge effect,” Sgt. Martin said.

Street racing has been an issue in Odessa for a while now. In the last five years, there have been almost 250 arrests for the crime.

“It’s definitely an issue and with our streets, as I said we have to share these streets and there’s kids doing 80, 90, 100 miles down these streets it’s scary,” Sgt. Martin says.

The police department can keep the seized car to use it, or sell it at auction.

Sgt. Martin says that a misdemeanor can be upgraded if the driver is intoxicated or has a prior charge for street racing.

