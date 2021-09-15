Advertisement

Midland ISD warning students against stealing fire extinguishers, sinks as part of viral video challenge

Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD Administration Building.(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is warning students to not take part in a viral video challenge that involves stealing items like sinks.

According to a release, students have been taking equipment from schools including fire extinguishers, fire alarm flashers, sinks and soap dispensers.

The district says that students are being influenced by videos posted on TikTok.

“Removing hygiene supplies like soap, sinks and hand sanitizer during a global pandemic is not only short-sided, it is theft,” stated Public Information Officer Elana Ladd. “The same can be said for life-saving equipment such as fire extinguishers and fire alarms.”

Any students who are caught taking part in this trend could face criminal charges and disciplinary consequences.

“We are calling on parents and guardians to speak with their students about why this is wrong,” said Ladd.

Students who have information about the thefts can call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evidence collected by Lee County Sheriff's deputies at the teens’ homes included ammo boxes,...
Middle schoolers accused of planning Columbine-inspired mass shooting
Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely Rodriguez celebrated their first birthday on Tuesday.
Celebration held for quintuplets born in Odessa
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Alexis Luna.
Alexis Luna to be laid to rest on Wednesday
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

Latest News

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian outlasts rival Odessa in five set thriller
West Texas Food Bank now looking to collect 45,000 pounds of peanut butter
West Texas Food Bank now looking to collect 45,000 pounds of peanut butter
INTERVIEW: Bracelets show off vaccination status
Seattle-based company selling bracelets to show vaccination status
INTERVIEW: Bracelets show off vaccination status
INTERVIEW: Bracelets show off vaccination status