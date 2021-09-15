Midland ISD warning students against stealing fire extinguishers, sinks as part of viral video challenge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is warning students to not take part in a viral video challenge that involves stealing items like sinks.

According to a release, students have been taking equipment from schools including fire extinguishers, fire alarm flashers, sinks and soap dispensers.

The district says that students are being influenced by videos posted on TikTok.

“Removing hygiene supplies like soap, sinks and hand sanitizer during a global pandemic is not only short-sided, it is theft,” stated Public Information Officer Elana Ladd. “The same can be said for life-saving equipment such as fire extinguishers and fire alarms.”

Any students who are caught taking part in this trend could face criminal charges and disciplinary consequences.

“We are calling on parents and guardians to speak with their students about why this is wrong,” said Ladd.

Students who have information about the thefts can call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.