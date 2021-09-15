Advertisement

City of Odessa gives millions to local hospitals to fight COVID-19

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital.
Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s hospitals are getting an injection of funds to continue their fight against COVID-19.

Odessa’s City Council voted unanimously in favor of giving money from the American Rescue Plan Act to Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.

MCH is receiving $3 million, while ORMC receives $1 million.

“Simply put, this money will directly help save lives in the fight against COVID-19,” said Russell Tippin, President and CEO, Medical Center Health System. “We cannot express our gratitude enough to the city council and city leaders. They have been true partners to our hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic and we are so appreciative of their continued trust and faith as we continue to fight this terrible virus.”

The hospitals will be using the funds to deal with staff shortages.

“We are incredibly grateful for the financial support from the City of Odessa,” said Stacey Brown, President, Odessa Regional Medical Center. “The fact that we received unanimous support was such a morale boost to our facility, physicians and staff. It validated our local leaders’ commitment to Odessa Regional Medical Center and our joint fight against COVID-19 in our community.”

Both hospitals have dealt with a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in recent weeks.

“Wealth isn’t always measured in dollar signs,” said Javier Joven, Mayor of Odessa. “Since the beginning of this pandemic, our hospitals and first responders have been in this fight against this terrible virus. Our community has faith and trust in all of our medical community to guide us through this trying time. These monies needed to be dedicated to the fight against COVID-19. It will go a long way in assisting in this fight. #Odessastrong - together we’re stronger.”

