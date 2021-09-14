West Texas Food Bank now looking to collect 45,000 pounds of peanut butter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 partnered with the West Texas Food Bank for a peanut butter drive to help feed the hungry in our community for Hunger Action Month.

Throughout the month, West Texans can donate jars of peanut butter at United Supermarket and Market Street locations.

By September 3, the food bank had already raised more than 10,000 pounds of peanut butter. Donations are still rolling in halfway through the month.

“A great thing about West Texans is that they always suit up and show up, and that was absolutely the case for the peanut butter drive, in fact, I heard from one of the district managers at United that they had to order another truckload of peanut butter because they sold out,” said Craig Stoker, the Marketing Director for West Texas Food Bank.

Stoker says he’s very confided that they’ll hit their goal of raising 45,000 pounds of peanut butter by the end of the month.

He says the peanut butter drive kickstarted the donations, and the momentum isn’t going anywhere.

“I ran through United last night and they’re still having the peanut butter up at the registers, a lady next to us bought like five jars, so people are really behind this.”

As of Tuesday, the food bank has raised over 13,000 pounds of peanut butter.

Stoker says hunger is something that happens year-round and adds this is a great way to bring awareness about food insecurities in our community.

“A jar of peanut butter might be a small thing it’s again all about that awareness and it’s something that you’re able to do to help your neighbor and peanut butter is a great way to do that because it checks a lot of our boxes.”

There’s still plenty of time to donate peanut butter. Just pick up a jar at any local Market Street or United Supermarket location and drop it in the donation bin at the register.

