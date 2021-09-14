Quintuplets born in Odessa celebrate first birthday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The quintuplets that were born at Odessa Regional Medical Center last year had their first birthday Tuesday.

Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely Rodriguez celebrated the big day with a photoshoot.

The five girls were born to Heather and Priscilla Rodgriguez. They also have an older sister.

Heather and her partner Priscilla underwent intrauterine insemination. They planned for four babies only to find out there was a fifth.

The babies were delivered via C-Section by Dr. Leela S. Pill, MD, FACOG.

Happy birthday, girls!

