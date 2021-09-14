Advertisement

Quintuplets born in Odessa celebrate first birthday

Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely Rodriguez celebrated their first birthday on Tuesday.
Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely Rodriguez celebrated their first birthday on Tuesday.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The quintuplets that were born at Odessa Regional Medical Center last year had their first birthday Tuesday.

Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely Rodriguez celebrated the big day with a photoshoot.

The five girls were born to Heather and Priscilla Rodgriguez. They also have an older sister.

Heather and her partner Priscilla underwent intrauterine insemination. They planned for four babies only to find out there was a fifth.

The babies were delivered via C-Section by Dr. Leela S. Pill, MD, FACOG.

Happy birthday, girls!

