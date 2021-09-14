Miss Cayce’s Wonderland celebrates 37th anniversary in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Miss Cayce’s is celebrating their 37th anniversary and is proud to serve so many West Texans in their community.

At first it was known to be a Christmas store but with people being cooped up at home the owners saw a demand that their customers wanted to get a variety of other decorations for the holidays year-round.

The owners saw fit to make that change happen.

“In the past we have been all about being a Christmas store and we were Miss Cayce’s Christmas store, and through a series of events, Covid being one of them, and customers asking for other seasons, we started carrying Valentines, Easter, Spring, Fourth of July, Summer, and the more we carried of it. the more people wanted”, says Becky McCraney, the co-owner of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland.

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is located at 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX, 79701.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 6PM, and Sundays from 2PM to 5PM.

