Advertisement

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland celebrates 37th anniversary in Midland

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Miss Cayce’s is celebrating their 37th anniversary and is proud to serve so many West Texans in their community.

At first it was known to be a Christmas store but with people being cooped up at home the owners saw a demand that their customers wanted to get a variety of other decorations for the holidays year-round.

The owners saw fit to make that change happen.

“In the past we have been all about being a Christmas store and we were Miss Cayce’s Christmas store, and through a series of events, Covid being one of them, and customers asking for other seasons, we started carrying Valentines, Easter, Spring, Fourth of July, Summer, and the more we carried of it. the more people wanted”, says Becky McCraney, the co-owner of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland.

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is located at 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX, 79701.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 6PM, and Sundays from 2PM to 5PM.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Luna.
Alexis Luna to be laid to rest on Wednesday
Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

The “Come and Take It” motto on a wall at the University of Texas at San Antonio's campus.
UTSA stopped displaying “Come and Take it” flag at football games and now faces criticism from its Board of Regents
Hundreds of migrants have been arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety officers on...
After a Texas prosecutor dismissed dozens of migrant trespassing cases, some men were dropped at a border bus station
Home Nursing speaks on helping patients recover from COVID-19
Home Nursing speaks on helping patients recover from COVID-19
NRC issues license to store nuclear waste in Andrews
NRC issues license to store nuclear waste in Andrews