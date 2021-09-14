Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital reopens mass vaccination clinic

A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center in Midland.
A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center in Midland.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital has reopened its mass vaccination clinic to provide Midlanders with hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters each day.

MMH has 400 open slots per day to vaccinate those wanting their first or second dose or a booster shot if they qualify.

On Tuesday, close to 200 people made an appointment at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center.

Hospital officials say that booster shots will be available for those who have received an organ transplant or are immunocompromised.

Infection Preventionist Val Sparks says they plan to run the clinic Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. for appointments and walk-ins.

“We are going to evaluate on kind of a weekly basis. We’re starting with Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday this week; we’ll see how many people. We have an open up next week because we’re not for this week, we’ll see how many people we get, we may cut it back, we may increase it. It’s just depending on what the public needs,” said Sparks.

Sparks credits the staff for making the vaccination operation so successful.

You can find more information on how to schedule an appointment here.

