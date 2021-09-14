Advertisement

Congressman Pfluger condemns decision to bring new nuclear waste storage facility to Andrews

Congressman August Pfluger is condemning the NRC's decision to license a new nuclear waste...
Congressman August Pfluger is condemning the NRC's decision to license a new nuclear waste storage site in Andrews.(CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger is speaking out after it was announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission had issued a license to construct and operate ‘a consolidated interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel’ in Andrews.

“The decision handed down by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to license a new nuclear waste storage site in Andrews is a massive blunder. This disappointing announcement failed to consider the lack of community support for the project – a vitally important aspect of siting nuclear waste laid out by the Blue Ribbon Commission on America’s Nuclear Future,” said Congressman Pfluger.

The facility, which would be run by a joint venture of Waste Control Specialist, would look to store up to 40,000 metric tons of fuel.

“The majority of folks who live and work in this community are vehemently opposed to this waste being stored in Andrews, and not a single elected official supports this decision. In fact, the NRC received over 10,000 responses to their public comment period, and the majority of them were against the site. I have been and will remain vocal in my opposition. I urge the NRC to reverse course,” Congressman Pfluger said.

There is no word yet on when this facility’s construction would begin.

