Advertisement

10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Luna.
Alexis Luna to be laid to rest on Wednesday
Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
Miss Cayces
Miss Cayce’s Wonderland celebrates 37th anniversary in Midland
California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom