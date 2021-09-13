Permian Basin Fair and Expo 45th celebration comes to an end

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the past ten days the Permian Basin Fair and Expo has been a beacon of joy and fun for West Texas, but nothing gold can stay.

Whether it was hopping on a ride you’ve never experienced before, trying new food, or just enjoying the entertainment, there’s something for everyone.

With an immense support from the community at the fair this year the board of directors from the Permian Basin Fair is excited for what next year has in store.

“I think that next year because we had such a great turnout and so many people came out this year. we’ll be even bigger and better next year, so we look forward to all the entries and people showing up from the animals to creative arts to businesses trying to sell stuff that they made, and we’re just so excited about that”, says Mary Martin, the board of directors of the Permian Basin Fair and Expo.

For one vendor, the work doesn’t stop here at the Permian Basin Fair and Expo. The show must go on.

“We have other events that we go to so it’s packing up and going to another event the following weekend, so for some of us it continues on”, says Jonathan Lopez, the owner of Fajitas Bravo.

The Permian Basin Fair and Expo will return. The next edition is set for next September, so be sure to mark your calendars.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.