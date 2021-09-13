Advertisement

Permian Basin Fair and Expo 45th celebration comes to an end

The 45th Permian Basin Fair & Expo kicks off in Odessa on Friday.
The 45th Permian Basin Fair & Expo kicks off in Odessa on Friday.(Permian Basin Fair & Expo)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the past ten days the Permian Basin Fair and Expo has been a beacon of joy and fun for West Texas, but nothing gold can stay.

Whether it was hopping on a ride you’ve never experienced before, trying new food, or just enjoying the entertainment, there’s something for everyone.

With an immense support from the community at the fair this year the board of directors from the Permian Basin Fair is excited for what next year has in store.

“I think that next year because we had such a great turnout and so many people came out this year. we’ll be even bigger and better next year, so we look forward to all the entries and people showing up from the animals to creative arts to businesses trying to sell stuff that they made, and we’re just so excited about that”, says Mary Martin, the board of directors of the Permian Basin Fair and Expo.

For one vendor, the work doesn’t stop here at the Permian Basin Fair and Expo. The show must go on.

“We have other events that we go to so it’s packing up and going to another event the following weekend, so for some of us it continues on”, says Jonathan Lopez, the owner of Fajitas Bravo.

The Permian Basin Fair and Expo will return. The next edition is set for next September, so be sure to mark your calendars.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland police are looking to identify the person shown in this screenshot.
Midland police looking to identify suspect who made threat on social media
The man was attempting to cross the street Friday night.
Andrews man struck by vehicle, killed while crossing street
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Leonel Torres, 22.
Driver charged in Odessa crash that killed two
The FBI states that the above photo shows Cory Brannan at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 wearing...
Ex-Midland Co. jailer charged in Capitol riot

Latest News

The High Sky Wing AIRSHO will feature a number of vintage military aircraft.
High Sky Wing Commemorative Airforce celebrates 30th Airsho
Tall Cities 911 Climb
Tall City stair climb returns to raise proceeds for the Professional Firefighters Association of Midland
Odessa Fire Rescue Flag Presentation
Congressman August Pfluger stops by local fire stations in Odessa to present U.S. flags
BBB Permian Basin 911 Service
BBB Permian Basin teams up with local officials for 9/11 ceremony