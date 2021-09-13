Advertisement

Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to school

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A student in Odessa was arrested after district officials say he brought a gun to school.

According to Ector County ISD, police received a Student Crimestoppers tip on Monday morning about a 10th-grade student with a gun at Odessa High School.

ECISD police and school leaders found the student and took him into custody. The student has been charged with a third-degree felony.

The district says that Crimestoppers tips can result in up to a $500 reward in cases like this.

