Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A student in Odessa was arrested after district officials say he brought a gun to school.
According to Ector County ISD, police received a Student Crimestoppers tip on Monday morning about a 10th-grade student with a gun at Odessa High School.
ECISD police and school leaders found the student and took him into custody. The student has been charged with a third-degree felony.
The district says that Crimestoppers tips can result in up to a $500 reward in cases like this.
