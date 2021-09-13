Hospice nurses speak on helping patients recover from COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 26 years, Home Hospice in Odessa has been serving West Texans in 18 counties across the area. The pandemic isn’t stopping staff from serving the community.

COVID-19 has disrupted daily routines and even affects mental health. Nurses at Home Hospice are working to help people get back on track.

“When someone is affected by COVID, usually there is depression, there is a lack of self-worth because they are not able to do the things that they were able to do previously. Our focus in nursing is to make sure we are taking care of their medical needs,” said Montoya Mitchell, Director of Nursing.

Physical therapy and assistance from nurses through Home Nursing, a program of Home Hospice, is allowing patients to regain some of their independence.

“You see them when they’re at their worst, you know, and you’re there to give them hope to let them know that, you know, changing their environment. Changing the way that they take their medications. The way that they care for themselves is going to give them hope,” said Janet Urias, Director of Marketing for Home Hospice.

Nurses help the patients get regular exercise, which aids in their recovery.

“For some people, it’s kind of like a cold, but as far as endurance goes. Endurance takes a little bit of time for it to get back for a lot of people just because the oxygen is a lot hard to get for them. Exercise does really help with that,” said Brandon Hamilton, a Physical Therapist for Home Hospice.

Urias says that the services provided at their facility are free to those who are covered by Medicare.

