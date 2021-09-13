Advertisement

Hospice nurses speak on helping patients recover from COVID-19

Home Hospice in Odessa.
Home Hospice in Odessa.(Eduardo Huijon/CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 26 years, Home Hospice in Odessa has been serving West Texans in 18 counties across the area. The pandemic isn’t stopping staff from serving the community.

COVID-19 has disrupted daily routines and even affects mental health. Nurses at Home Hospice are working to help people get back on track.

“When someone is affected by COVID, usually there is depression, there is a lack of self-worth because they are not able to do the things that they were able to do previously. Our focus in nursing is to make sure we are taking care of their medical needs,” said Montoya Mitchell, Director of Nursing.

Physical therapy and assistance from nurses through Home Nursing, a program of Home Hospice, is allowing patients to regain some of their independence.

“You see them when they’re at their worst, you know, and you’re there to give them hope to let them know that, you know, changing their environment. Changing the way that they take their medications. The way that they care for themselves is going to give them hope,” said Janet Urias, Director of Marketing for Home Hospice.

Nurses help the patients get regular exercise, which aids in their recovery.

“For some people, it’s kind of like a cold, but as far as endurance goes. Endurance takes a little bit of time for it to get back for a lot of people just because the oxygen is a lot hard to get for them. Exercise does really help with that,” said Brandon Hamilton, a Physical Therapist for Home Hospice.

Urias says that the services provided at their facility are free to those who are covered by Medicare.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
Midland police are looking to identify the person shown in this screenshot.
Midland police looking to identify suspect who made threat on social media

Latest News

Nuclear Regulatory Commission issues license for spent nuclear fuel facility in Andrews
Permian Basin dealing with shortage of bus drivers
Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
Alexis Luna.
Alexis Luna to be laid to rest on Wednesday