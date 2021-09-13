High Sky Wing Commemorative Airforce celebrates 30th Airsho

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The High Sky Wing performed its 30th Airsho this weekend. A year it thought would be its 31st.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so, this year the Airsho was free.

It was all part of the High Sky Wing’s desire to thank locals for their support.

“Airshow’s across the county were canceled for that year because of COVID and so to being able to have the show this year, that’s why we had a free Airsho, was to kind of thank the community and get everybody back out, enjoying the outdoors, as well as the aircraft and just saying thank you to our community for helping support us”, says Lauri Skinner, a volunteer for the Airsho.

The Airsho reenacted the attack on Pearl Harbor, providing an educational experience for kids who might not be aware of the event that pulled the United States into World War 2.

“That is the role of the Commemorative Airforce and the High Sky Wing is education. Any event we put on is fully around education, and so that’s the most important thing we can do is keep those memories alive. Don’t let Pearl Harbor be forgotten. Don’t let 9-11 be forgotten because if we forget then it’s bound to happen again, and so we’ve got to keep those alive, and I think those events do help that”, says Skinner.

Of course, this weekend was also the twentieth anniversary of 9/11. Putting patriotism and unity on full display.

“And for anybody as old as I am and can remember 9-11 it was just 20 years ago. You know it’s one of those things that we just can’t forget and to be able to have a patriotic celebration like this Airsho on an event like 9-11 makes it extra special”, says Skinner.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.