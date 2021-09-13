Advertisement

Community outreach group recognized for its work with the homeless

Hope for the Homeless offers free haircuts and meals on the first Monday of every month.
Hope for the Homeless offers free haircuts and meals on the first Monday of every month.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local community outreach group has been recognized for its work helping the homeless in Odessa.

Hope for the Homeless was recognized by Odessa’s City Council for its 20 years of outstanding service and celebrated the occasion. They set up shop at American Legion Post 430 on Monday morning where they offered free haircuts and meals.

“The last time I got a haircut was a few months ago,” said Taurean. He was one of the many people who came to take part in the event.

“A haircut gives me confidence because it can be done in different styles that you want that will make you feel accepted by people who you need to meet or people you need to.”

Taurean says he’s been coming to get free haircuts for years.

Founder Doug Herget started events like this for the homeless 21 years ago and is excited for recognition by the city.

“I’m very proud of that in a good way but it’s good that God has been able to provide everything that we’ve needed over that 20 years,” said Herget.

Hope for the Homeless offers free haircuts and meals on the first Monday of every month. The West Texas Food Bank helps to provide the meals.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
Midland police are looking to identify the person shown in this screenshot.
Midland police looking to identify suspect who made threat on social media

Latest News

Nuclear Regulatory Commission issues license for spent nuclear fuel facility in Andrews
Home Hospice in Odessa.
Hospice nurses speak on helping patients recover from COVID-19
Permian Basin dealing with shortage of bus drivers
Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to school