Community outreach group recognized for its work with the homeless

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local community outreach group has been recognized for its work helping the homeless in Odessa.

Hope for the Homeless was recognized by Odessa’s City Council for its 20 years of outstanding service and celebrated the occasion. They set up shop at American Legion Post 430 on Monday morning where they offered free haircuts and meals.

“The last time I got a haircut was a few months ago,” said Taurean. He was one of the many people who came to take part in the event.

“A haircut gives me confidence because it can be done in different styles that you want that will make you feel accepted by people who you need to meet or people you need to.”

Taurean says he’s been coming to get free haircuts for years.

Founder Doug Herget started events like this for the homeless 21 years ago and is excited for recognition by the city.

“I’m very proud of that in a good way but it’s good that God has been able to provide everything that we’ve needed over that 20 years,” said Herget.

Hope for the Homeless offers free haircuts and meals on the first Monday of every month. The West Texas Food Bank helps to provide the meals.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.