Alexis Luna to be laid to rest on Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One of the two people killed in last week’s deadly crash in Odessa will be laid to rest this week.

Visitation for Alexis Luna will be held at the Martinez Funeral Home Chapel from 12-9 p.m. on Tuesday. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

The funeral service for Luna will be held at the First Church of Nazarene on Wednesday, with burial to immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

“Everyone knew Alexis as Lexi. Her heart was pure and genuine. She touched many, many lives in her 19 short years on this earth. She was a mother, a daughter, a sister to many, many family members and friends, a best friend, a mentor, a coach and a tia. Alexis was too special for this earth. Her smile and laugh were contagious. She said, “I’ll be here forever,” and she is,” reads Luna’s obituary.

You can read the full obituary here.

West Texans remember Alexis Luna

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.