Tall City stair climb returns to raise proceeds for the Professional Firefighters Association of Midland

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Tall City Memorial stair climb held their 4th annual event that benefits the Professional Firefighters Association of Midland.

The climb was filled with Midland’s very own Police, Fire, and EMS departments leading the route throughout the stadium.

The people that joined in on the event had to match their steps to a total of 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

The organizer told us that this is the first year they have opened this event to the general public since it used to be an event solely for first responders.

“Seeing hundreds of civilians that aren’t first responders. They have no relationship to the trade at all. Come out and climb in somebody’s honor has been really special to see the community come out and support this event. Something that’s near and dear to our heart at the Midland Firefighter’s Association”, says Bryce Pruitt, the event coordinator fro the Tall City 9/11 stair climb and concert.

The event will conclude with a benefit concert at Centennial park in Downtown Midland.

