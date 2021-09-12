Congressman August Pfluger stops by local fire stations in Odessa to present U.S. flags

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Congressman August Pfluger made a surprise visit to local fire stations to honor the hard work and dedication first responders give to their community.

Pfluger and his family stopped by two Odessa fire stations to present american flags that were flown over the United States capitol.

He first stopped by the central fire station in downtown Odessa to thank the firemen for their dedication to their field.

Pfluger says that the foundation of the city is surrounded by the first responders.

“The real fabric of our community. The best in our community is right here. They’re the first responders: the firefighters, law enforcement. So, to be able to talk to so many of them today we presented them with some flags that we flew over the capitol to honor them for their service. To honor their families for the sacrifices that they’ve made. and to make sure we never forget what happened 20 years ago.”, says Pfluger.

Pfluger also made a flag presentation to Odessa Fire Rescue station 3.

