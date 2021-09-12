Advertisement

BBB Permian Basin teams up with local officials for 9/11 ceremony

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Better Business Bureau of the Permian basin invited West Texans for the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.

Members of the Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue began their drive on 42nd and Kermit highway, sounding their sirens and arrived at Chris Kyle memorial, where the ceremony took place.

The regional director of the Better Business Bureau Permian Basin says that he was amazed to see the amount of support from local officials.

“We have such a patriotic community. It was really easy when people started calling and asking to be a part of it, and we got support not only from our chiefs of police, chief of fire, and the sheriff, but also our local congressman reached out. Our local state representative, and our mayor, and county commissioners. They all really wanted to see how they can help”, says Dustin Fawcett, the regional director of BBB Permian Basin.

Fawcett says that this was their first time planning a service of remembrance and he was happy to see so many West Texans come out and support.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonel Torres, 22.
Driver charged in Odessa crash that killed two
Midland police are looking to identify the person shown in this screenshot.
Midland police looking to identify suspect who made threat on social media
The FBI states that the above photo shows Cory Brannan at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 wearing...
Ex-Midland Co. jailer charged in Capitol riot
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland crash
Watch Friday Night Blitz on CBS7!
Friday Night Football Week 3

Latest News

Odessa Fire Rescue Flag Presentation
Congressman August Pfluger stops by local fire stations in Odessa to present U.S. flags
The man was attempting to cross the street Friday night.
Andrews man struck by vehicle, killed while crossing street
Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center as flames and debris explode...
US marks 20 years since 9/11, ‘unbearable sorrow and grief’
ANDREWS COUNTY WASTE LAW