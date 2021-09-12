BBB Permian Basin teams up with local officials for 9/11 ceremony

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Better Business Bureau of the Permian basin invited West Texans for the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.

Members of the Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue began their drive on 42nd and Kermit highway, sounding their sirens and arrived at Chris Kyle memorial, where the ceremony took place.

The regional director of the Better Business Bureau Permian Basin says that he was amazed to see the amount of support from local officials.

“We have such a patriotic community. It was really easy when people started calling and asking to be a part of it, and we got support not only from our chiefs of police, chief of fire, and the sheriff, but also our local congressman reached out. Our local state representative, and our mayor, and county commissioners. They all really wanted to see how they can help”, says Dustin Fawcett, the regional director of BBB Permian Basin.

Fawcett says that this was their first time planning a service of remembrance and he was happy to see so many West Texans come out and support.

