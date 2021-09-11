VFW visits Greenwood Elementary to commemorate 9/11

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4149stopped by Greenwood Elementary on Friday morning to commemorate 9/11.

The veterans shared a history lesson on the date with the children and taught them how to fold the American flag.

It was followed by a moment of silence for the victims who lost their lives on September 11.

The VFW says these events are important for both the students and the veterans.

“When you teach them, then they spread the word because they’re going to tell their friends, and say ‘Guess what we learned in school today, we folded a flag, we learned what it meant,’ and they’ll pass it on to their friends and it keeps going and going,” said Beck Dunlap, former president of VFW Post 4149.

The VFW spends time with local students two to three times a year to help honor our troops.

