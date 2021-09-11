Odessa Animal Control waives adoption fees for veterans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Animal Control is finding new ways to connect with potential dog owners, and it’s all to support West Texas veterans.

The shelter waived all of the costs that come with adopting a new pet for veterans.

All a veteran needs to provide is a valid military identification card to the adoption coordinator and fill out the adoption paperwork.

Then staff at the shelter will take time with the veteran to help them find the right companion.

“A lot of dogs have different behavioral styles. Almost all of the time if we have staff, we’ll have someone talk to them and just get a feel of what they’re dealing with in life. What their job looks like. If they’re employed. What their day-to-day life is,” said Colton Barrington, the Adoption Coordinator for Odessa Animal Control.

Barrington says that if you were not able to stop by the shelter on Friday morning, they’ll be at the Permian Basin Fair & Expo from 6-9 p.m.

