Midland police looking to identify suspect who made threat on social media

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Midland are asking for the public’s help with identifying a person of interest in a threat investigation.

Midland Crime Stoppers states that police are looking to identify the person shown in the screenshot above.

Police need his name and possible address for questioning.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS and reference Case Number 210909038. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

