BMX trick riding premiers at Permian Basin Fair & Expo

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There are livestock shows, vendors and crafts, but for the first time this year, there’s BMX trick riding at the Permian Basin Fair & Expo.

BMX Pros is a two-man trick team that performs all types of different stunts that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Erick Soto, the president of the team, says they have a great format for the shows that includes a quarter pipe and a box jump.

The trick team performs three times a day, and Soto says this is a show you’re not going to want to miss.

“Expect the unexpected, definitely going to be doing a lot of tricks a lot of spins and maybe even some backgrounds for the crowd, so if you’re watching this, it’s a free show for the family so there’s no excuses not to come,” said Soto.

The show is free with your general admission ticket to the fair, so grab your friends and family and check out the show!

