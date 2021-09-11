Andrews man struck by vehicle, killed while crossing street

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - A pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Friday night morning, according to the Andrews County News.

The man attempted to cross near 700 S. Main St. just around 10:30 p.m. when a tan Chevrolet Tahoe struck him.

The victim was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

