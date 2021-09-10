Shane Battis leaving CBS7 First Alert News

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

It is a bittersweet time in the CBS7 First Alert Newsroom as we bid farewell to our 4:00 PM Anchor/Reporter Shane Battis.

We wish him the very best in his future endeavors. West Texas will miss him!

Shane will share more about his new opportunity on his social media pages soon!

You can read his CBS7 Bio below:

Shane Battis is an anchor and reporter who joined the CBS7 News team in August 2018.

For the first two years with the team, Shane worked as a reporter on a wide swath of breaking news stories all over West Texas. He’s worked solo in the field to cover trials, violent crime, severe storms, elections, the coronavirus pandemic as well as the August mass shooting.

At the close of his second year with the station, Shane was promoted to anchor the newest show, CBS7 News at 4.

Shane calls many parts of the U.S. home. He grew up in the small town of Kennesaw, Georgia before moving on to Southern California, Denver, Fort Worth and now here in Odessa. He’s a graduate of Texas Christian University’s Bob Schieffer School of Journalism where he earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Shane always looks forward to meeting new people and sharing their unique perspectives with the rest of West Texas.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Leaving CBS7 News Well, guys, that time has come. This is my final week with CBS7 News after more... Posted by Shane Battis - CBS7 on Monday, September 6, 2021

