Second arrest made in Odessa shooting investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened in August.

Darien Gonzalo Sanchez, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Sanchez was arrested in Midland on Thursday by DPS.

Police say that more charges are anticipated.

A teen has been arrested following a shooting involving law enforcement officers.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to 3rd and County Road West on Monday night to assist deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers then joined in on a pursuit, where shots were fired at an OPD vehicle. No one was hurt in the shooting.

A 16-year-old teen involved in the chase was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

