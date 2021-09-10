President of the Permian Basin Fair and Expo finds a passion within helping the community

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For over two years Chris Yount has been the president of the Permian Basin Fair and Expo, planning through the pandemic with the fair’s board to bring the magic of the fair to West Texas this year.

Yount has volunteered with the fair for 23 years and being a part of the fair’s giant team of volunteers was an easy choice for him.

“When I was younger, I started off with Boy Scouts and I’ve always wanted that connection to be able to help the community out, so just being able to be here and help out whenever needed. That’s my passion”, says Yount.

He knows the community has faced many hardships over the past two year and says the fair is an open invitation to everyone looking to have a good time.

“It’s just been a real honor to be the president of the fair this year. Yes, we had a rough year. We’ve had a rough two years. The last two years. In 2019, we had a shooting, 2020 we had COVID, and this year it’s just nice to bring out the community and have fun”, says Yount.

When it comes to making sure the show goes on it’s all hands-on deck.

“You kind of have to roll with the punches and my board members, all my board helps me out to making sure everything rolls right away so I give props to our board. Without them we wouldn’t have a good working relationship with the community”, says Yount.

The board selects a new president for the fair every year.

Later this fall, Yount will pass the torch on to a new West Texan.

The Permian Basin Fair and Expo will be around this weekend, so come enjoy the fun through September 12th.

