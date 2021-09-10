Police identify man killed in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed when a truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Rodolfo Perez, 44, of Edinburg, Texas.

According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened in the 8000 block of N. State Highway 349 at 3:29 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford F-150 and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the F-150, identified as Perez, died at the scene.

An initial investigation of the crash revealed that the F-150 hit the back of the 18-wheeler before crossing the northbound lanes and stopping off the shoulder of the roadway.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

