New state law looks to keep high-level nuclear waste out of Andrews County

Waste Control Specialists in Andrews, Texas.
Waste Control Specialists in Andrews, Texas.(Kate Porter/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - For months, federal momentum was building for the storage of high-level nuclear waste in Andrews County.

Now there’s a new state law that could keep the waste out of the county, and Texas in general.

“This process can continue. And that is strictly out of our hands. It goes to the federal government.”

That’s a quote from Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon back on June 15, when the county passed a resolution against the storage of high-level nuclear waste. That resolution didn’t carry a lot of weight, but a new state law just might.

“I think it’s very important to make sure their voices are prioritized, and their voices are heard in this process.”

Andrews County is getting some backup. Since passing the resolution, the State of Texas has stepped in to help by passing a law.

That law has a two-pronged approach. First, it outright bans the storage of the waste in Texas. Second, it bans the issuance of construction permits for the building or operation of high-level nuclear waste facilities.

“This law is really designed more to address the importation of waste that comes in from other parts of the country as ordered by the Biden Administration,” said State Representative Brooks Landgraf.

The law doesn’t apply to nuclear reactors and storage facilities that are already in place.

Whether the law holds up remains to be seen. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is expected to approve Andrews County for storage next week, setting up a potential battle between Texas and the federal government.

“If the NRC wants to push this as a federal vs. state issue, I think that’s something we can expect, but I think the NRC and the Biden administration can expect a fight back,” Rep. Landgraf said.

Rep. Landgraf said he hopes it doesn’t come to that, citing similar instances where the federal government honored a state’s wishes to not be the site of nuclear facilities.

