Jurrasic Quest comes to Midland
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Shane Battis was joined by Nich Schaefer, Customer Experience Specialist for Jurrasic Quest, to discuss their exhibit at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Jurrasic Quest will be at the Horseshoe Arena from Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 19.
Opening Weekend Hours:
Friday 11am-8pm
Saturday 9am-9pm
Sunday 9am-8pm
CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Regular Hours:
Wednesday 1pm-8pm
Thursday 9am-8pm
Friday 9am-8pm
Saturday 9am-9pm
Sunday 9am-5pm
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.