Jurrasic Quest comes to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Shane Battis was joined by Nich Schaefer, Customer Experience Specialist for Jurrasic Quest, to discuss their exhibit at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Jurrasic Quest will be at the Horseshoe Arena from Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 19.

Opening Weekend Hours:

Friday 11am-8pm

Saturday 9am-9pm

Sunday 9am-8pm

CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Regular Hours:

Wednesday 1pm-8pm

Thursday 9am-8pm

Friday 9am-8pm

Saturday 9am-9pm

Sunday 9am-5pm

