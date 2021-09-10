Advertisement

Driver charged in Odessa crash that killed two

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A driver has been arrested for a crash that killed two people in Odessa over Labor Day weekend.

Leonel Torres, 22, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Odessa police responded to a crash in the 4000 block of E. 52nd Street at 2:47 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a Chevrolet Tahoe that had crashed into a tree. Torres and one of his passengers, identified as Alexis Luna, were ejected from the vehicle. A second passenger, identified as 19-year-old Bryan Contreras, died at the scene.

Luna later died at the hospital.

Torres is being held on a $120,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan James Hill, 32.
Odessa police searching for missing man
Police lights.
Scene cleared following rollover crash in Midland County
Authorities responding to multi-car crash on I-20 in Ward County
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Darien Gonzalo Sanchez, 20.
Second arrest made in Odessa shooting investigation
Odessa shooting suspect arrested
Odessa shooting suspect arrested
Driver charged in Odessa crash that killed two
Driver charged in Odessa crash that killed two
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland crash