Driver charged in Odessa crash that killed two
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A driver has been arrested for a crash that killed two people in Odessa over Labor Day weekend.
Leonel Torres, 22, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
Odessa police responded to a crash in the 4000 block of E. 52nd Street at 2:47 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, they found a Chevrolet Tahoe that had crashed into a tree. Torres and one of his passengers, identified as Alexis Luna, were ejected from the vehicle. A second passenger, identified as 19-year-old Bryan Contreras, died at the scene.
Luna later died at the hospital.
Torres is being held on a $120,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.