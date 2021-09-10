Driver charged in Odessa crash that killed two

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A driver has been arrested for a crash that killed two people in Odessa over Labor Day weekend.

Leonel Torres, 22, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Odessa police responded to a crash in the 4000 block of E. 52nd Street at 2:47 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a Chevrolet Tahoe that had crashed into a tree. Torres and one of his passengers, identified as Alexis Luna, were ejected from the vehicle. A second passenger, identified as 19-year-old Bryan Contreras, died at the scene.

Luna later died at the hospital.

Torres is being held on a $120,000 bond.

