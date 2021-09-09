Advertisement

UTPB holds grand opening for Welcome Center

By CBS7 Staff
Sep. 9, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB’s brand new Welcome Center is now open, and they’re encouraging you to come visit.

The university held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning to celebrate the opening.

Logan Wilson, the Welcome Center Coordinator, shared what the center is all about.

“The whole idea of doing this is to make students feel more comfortable, for current students who need help finding a class, needing to know where the library is, they can come here and we can answer their questions,” said Wilson.

The center is located on the west side of campus in the Mesa Building and offers tours of campus.

