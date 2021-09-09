Rollover causing traffic delay along I-20 in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are on the scene of a rollover along I-20 on Thursday.

According to TxDOT, the accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 129 west of West Loop 250 in a construction zone for the County Road 1250 overpass project.

Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

Traffic is being diverted to the service road and FM 1788.

