ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The CBS7 Players of the Week are Odessa’s Diego Cervantes and Ivan Carreon. The quarterback-receiver duo linked up for three touchdowns in the Bronchos 49-0 win over Del Rio, their first win in nearly two years.

Watch the video above to hear from Cervantes and Carreon, and Odessa Head Coach Dusty Ortiz.

