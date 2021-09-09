Advertisement

Odessa police searching for missing man

Johnathan James Hill, 32.
Johnathan James Hill, 32.(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man.

According to OPD, 32-year-old Johnathan James Hill was last seen on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Hill was known to frequent the Salvation Army, the Ector County Library, Victory Lights Church and area hotels.

The photo shared above was the most recent photo available of Hill, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Corporal L. Gonzales at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0011495.

