WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are on the scene of a multi-car crash in Ward County on Thursday afternoon.

According to TxDOT, the crash has closed the eastbound lanes of I-20 a few miles east of Monahans.

Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at PR 41 down the south service road until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.