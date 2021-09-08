West Texans remember Alexis Luna

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tributes are pouring in for an Odessa woman who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Alexis Luna was a former Odessa High School basketball and volleyball player.

At Tuesday night’s volleyball game, the Lady Bronchos reserved a seat on their bench for Luna.

The team also wore shirts with Luna’s name and wore matching bows in their hair as a tribute.

Earlier that evening, a group of West Texans gathered at Medical Center Hospitals’ ambulance entrance for a walk in honor of Luna who was an organ donor.

