West Texans remember Alexis Luna

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tributes are pouring in for an Odessa woman who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Alexis Luna was a former Odessa High School basketball and volleyball player.

At Tuesday night’s volleyball game, the Lady Bronchos reserved a seat on their bench for Luna.

The team also wore shirts with Luna’s name and wore matching bows in their hair as a tribute.

Earlier that evening, a group of West Texans gathered at Medical Center Hospitals’ ambulance entrance for a walk in honor of Luna who was an organ donor.

West Texans remember Alexis Luna
