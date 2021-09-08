Advertisement

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton comes away with victory on emotional night for Odessa High

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Fort Stockton Prowlers swept the Odessa Lady Bronchos three sets to zero on Tuesday night at the OHS Fieldhouse.

At the game, Odessa paid tribute to former player Alexis Luna, who was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Odessa High Lady Bronchos reserved a seat on their bench honoring Alexis Luna.
West Texans remember Alexis Luna

