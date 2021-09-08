VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton comes away with victory on emotional night for Odessa High
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Fort Stockton Prowlers swept the Odessa Lady Bronchos three sets to zero on Tuesday night at the OHS Fieldhouse.
At the game, Odessa paid tribute to former player Alexis Luna, who was killed in a car accident over the weekend.
Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.