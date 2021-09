ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss their Suits with Skills program with the Junior League of Midland.

Are you... a) Looking to spruce up on some basic work / life skills? b) Interested in listening to Jaslyn Kwayu - the... Posted by Centers for Children and Families on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.