Odessa Police Department honors officers killed in line of duty 14 years ago

The Odessa Police Department placed wreaths to remember Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal Scott Gardner.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday morning, the Odessa Police Department paused to remember two fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty 14 years ago.

Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal Scott Gardner were killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

At sunrise, officers placed wreaths at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the department.

Chief Michael Gerke says the department will never forget the officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We want to make sure as a department that we never forget that sacrifice, but I think with the community here in the support we have I think it’s important to the community that they know that we won’t forget them,” said Chief Gerke.

This Sunday, the Odessa Police Department will hold another wreath ceremony for Corporal Abel Marquez, the third officer who was fatally wounded responding to the call. He died four days later.

