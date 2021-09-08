Odessa middle school student charged after claiming to have a gun

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A student in Odessa has been arrested after they claimed to have a weapon at school.

According to Ector County ISD, a student at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School came forward saying that another student said they had a gun.

District police were notified and they searched both the student and his locker but found no weapon.

The student was then charged with Threat of a Gun on a School Campus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

“Ector County ISD leaders want to take this opportunity to remind parents to talk with their kids about this kind of behavior. Claims of weapons on campus will be taken seriously and charges will be filed against those making the claim,” the district stated in a release.

