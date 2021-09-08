Museum of the Southwest to unveil special mural at Septemberfest

Advertisement

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Museum of the Southwest is set to unveil a special mural at its 52nd annual Septemberfest Art Festival later this week.

The mural, painted by Dallas-based artist Mari Pohlman, will sit on the museum’s main campus.

Pioneer Natural Resources helped to sponsor the 14 1/2 foot tall design.

Pohlman says she created the artwork to highlight the museum’s unique history and architecture.

“It’s a bunch of abstract shapes that come together in the center and then they spread out near the edges. If you look through them make sure you’ll see different elements that represent the museum’s collection and the planetarium, so there’s kind of an Easter egg hunt for guests to look through the mirror when they walk around the campus and see if they can find those symbols,” said Pohlman.

Pohlman has painted over 50 murals. She will be giving a live demonstration completing the mural’s final touches on Saturday.

