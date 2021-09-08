Advertisement

Midland County Public Libraries partners with local businesses for card campaign

Midland County Public Libraries.
Midland County Public Libraries.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Public Libraries has launched a one-of-a-kind initiative allowing you to score deals and discounts at local businesses.

The ‘One Card. One Community. A World of Opportunity.’ campaign looks to promote National Library Card Sign-up Month.

MCPL partnered with a handful of businesses around the community as an additional resource to highlight the value of a library card and the perks that come with them.

After filling out a library card application, all you have to do is present your card to a participating business to receive an exclusive offer.

“I think it’s awesome! I think it’s really good that we are trying to get the community involved with our library and show them the resources and the things that we do here for all ages of people in our community. With the campaign partnering with these local businesses, it’s a great way of building a relationship and a strong foundation in our city and county,” said James Barela, a Midland County Library Specialist.

New and existing cardholders will also be entered for a chance to win prizes.

You can find more information online here.

