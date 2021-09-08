Local students, first responders get in free to UTPB football home opener

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin Falcons play their first home game of the season on Saturday against West Texas A&M. UTPB is making two special offers to show their appreciation for local students and first responders.

All season long, any student in Ector County ISD, Odessa College, Midland College or other local school will get in the game for free if they show their student ID.

Saturday’s game falls on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, so it will also be First Responders Day. Any first responder in the Permian Basin will be given free admission into the game. UTPB will give out 5000 American flags to fans as well.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

