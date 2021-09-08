Advertisement

2.6 magnitude earthquake reported to the north of Midland

A richter scale.
A richter scale.(MGN Image)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A second earthquake has been reported outside of Midland this week.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded to the north of Midland at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

This comes a little more than a day after a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area on Monday night.

You can find earthquake reports from the USGS online here.

