2.6 magnitude earthquake reported to the north of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A second earthquake has been reported outside of Midland this week.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded to the north of Midland at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

This comes a little more than a day after a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area on Monday night.

You can find earthquake reports from the USGS online here.

