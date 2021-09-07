West Texas Weather Forecast 9/7

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Summer is making a comeback! Tuesday’s afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s across the area, with the exception of the higher elevations with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Sunny skies are expected, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon across the region with no severe activity expected. The Permian Basin is looking to stay on the dry side.

The drying and warming trend starts today and continues throughout the weekend thanks to a strengthening high-pressure system.

