Advertisement

US COVID cases top 40 million

By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s COVID pandemic reaches another milestone.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 40 million people in the country have had coronavirus.

More than 4 million of those cases were reported in the last four weeks alone.

While this number represents officially reported positive test results, many experts believe the real number of infections is much larger.

According to the data, more than 649,000 Americans have died since the pandemic started.

The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.
The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert who’s leading the coronavirus response for the White House, said he’s still optimistic Pfizer booster shots will be available on Sept. 20.

Moderna may take a bit longer.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is still being researched.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department file photo. (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly pedestrian accident
The child was transported to a hospital in Lubbock.
6-year-old child seriously injured in Odessa ATV crash
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Second victim dies following crash in Odessa
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in...
After 39 years in a coma, former soccer player dies

Latest News

COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
The Texas NAACP and students have filed a complaint against UT-Austin over the continued use of...
Texas NAACP, students file federal civil rights complaint over UT-Austin’s ‘Eyes of Texas’
When Kathy Mazza died on Sept. 11, Rose Mazza lost a daughter and Christopher Delosh lost a wife.
20 years after 9/11, 'That day is every day'
Just weeks into the school year, dozens of Texas school districts have had to close due to...
At least 45 districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40,000 students
A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Rescuers find toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days